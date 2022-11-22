Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker SPLIT AGAIN (Source)” – below is their description.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up for the second time in 2022. A source confirms to ET, the two ‘broke up last month.’ As for the reason for their split, the source adds, ‘They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules.’ Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

