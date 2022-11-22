Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker SPLIT AGAIN (Source)

by
Why kendall jenner and devin booker split again (source)

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker SPLIT AGAIN (Source)” – below is their description.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up for the second time in 2022. A source confirms to ET, the two ‘broke up last month.’ As for the reason for their split, the source adds, ‘They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules.’

About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

In This Story: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is an American model, socialite, and media personality. She is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, and rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner began modelling at the age of 14.

