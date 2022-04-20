On Demand Entertainment published this video item, entitled “Why are Sienna and Rupert Arguing Over Tory MPs?” – below is their description.

#short #netflix #SiennaMiller Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend get heated over Tory MPs. The British actors star in Netflix’s new drama, The Anatomy of a Scandal. On Demand Entertainment YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.