Why are Sienna and Rupert Arguing Over Tory MPs?

by

On Demand Entertainment published this video item, entitled “Why are Sienna and Rupert Arguing Over Tory MPs?” – below is their description.

#short #netflix #SiennaMiller

Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend get heated over Tory MPs.

The British actors star in Netflix’s new drama, The Anatomy of a Scandal.

On Demand Entertainment YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - On Demand Entertainment

On Demand Entertainment is a division of ITN which “delivers videos direct from premieres, red carpet events and behind the scenes of the biggest movies. We provide exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in showbiz.” Independent Television News (ITN) is a UK-based television production company. It is made up of two divisions: Broadcast News and ITN Productions. ITN is based in London, with bureaux and offices in Beijing, Brussels, Jerusalem, Johannesburg, New York, Paris, Sydney and Washington DC.

Recent from On Demand Entertainment:

MASSIVE TALENT: Lily Sheen on Nick Cage & famous parents

Category: Entertainment

MASSIVE TALENT: Nicolas Cage wishes he met Elvis

Category: Entertainment

Sienna Miller & Rupert Friend talk Anatomy of a Scandal

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

6 Recent Items: Netflix

Jihan’s Venture: A Businesswoman in Kenya I Documentary | Africa Direct

Category: Media, News

‘Leaving his Netflix crew at the door and talk about protecting his Grandmother is slightly bizarre’

Category: Media, News

Netflix earnings miss ‘is a body blow to the bull case’: Analyst

Category: Business, Finance, Media

Revisiting Netflix earnings with Jared Weisfeld

Category: Media, News

Media mogul Tom Rogers reacts to Netflix results, tackles streaming wars

Category: Media, News

Netflix earnings are a warning to streaming services, says EMJ’s Jackson

Category: Media, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....