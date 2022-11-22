Why are Harry and Meghan Receiving an Award for ‘Standing Up to Racism’?

The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “Why are Harry and Meghan Receiving an Award for ‘Standing Up to Racism’?” – below is their description.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive an award for their “heroic” stance against “structural racism” in the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan will receive the prestigious human rights Ripple of Hope award at a gala in New York on December 6.

About This Source - The Royal Family Channel

The official Royal Family Channel on YouTube describes itself as “home to Royal news, videos and those classic moments we want to see again.”

They post relatively short video snippets from recent royal events, as well as historical and archive footage when relevant to present times.

In This Story: Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, they announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British Royal Family.

In This Story: Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, KCVO, ADC is a member of the British royal family. As the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, he is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

