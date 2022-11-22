The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “Why are Harry and Meghan Receiving an Award for ‘Standing Up to Racism’?” – below is their description.

‘Why are Harry and Meghan Receiving an Award for ‘Standing Up to Racism’?’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive an award for their “heroic” stance against “structural racism” in the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan will receive the prestigious human rights Ripple of Hope award at a gala in New York on December 6.

