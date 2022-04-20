Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Watch Johnny Depp’s Testimony on Amber Heard’s Alleged Abuse (Day 2 Highlights)” – below is their description.

Watch Johnny Depp testify about Amber Heard’s alleged abuse in the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife. In day two of his testimony, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor recalls an alleged incident that severed his fingertip. Depp also listens to audio recordings between he and Heard, where the two allegedly discuss previous arguments and altercations. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

