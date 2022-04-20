Watch Johnny Depp’s Testimony on Amber Heard’s Alleged Abuse (Day 2 Highlights)

by

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Watch Johnny Depp’s Testimony on Amber Heard’s Alleged Abuse (Day 2 Highlights)” – below is their description.

Watch Johnny Depp testify about Amber Heard’s alleged abuse in the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife. In day two of his testimony, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor recalls an alleged incident that severed his fingertip. Depp also listens to audio recordings between he and Heard, where the two allegedly discuss previous arguments and altercations.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

Recent from Entertainment Tonight:

How Rihanna Is Handling A$AP Rocky’s Arrest (Source)

Category: Entertainment

A$AP Rocky ARRESTED in Connection to 2021 Shooting

Category: Entertainment

Watch Johnny Depp’s FULL Testimony From the Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Caribbean

The Caribbean is a region of the Americas that comprises the Caribbean Sea, its surrounding coasts, and its islands. The region lies southeast of the Gulf of Mexico and of the North American mainland, east of Central America, and north of South America.

2 Recent Items: Caribbean

Johnny Depp Explains How Amber Heard’s Article Damaged His Career & Personal Life

Category: Law

Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow inspirations

Category: News

In This Story: Pirates of the Caribbean

4 Recent Items: Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp Explains How Amber Heard’s Article Damaged His Career & Personal Life

Category: Law

Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow inspirations

Category: News

Depp says marriage to Amber Heard was like abusive relationship with ‘my mother’

Category: Agriculture, News

Watch Johnny Depp’s FULL Testimony From the Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....