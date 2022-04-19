Utah Woman Goes Viral For Crafting Miniature Replicas Of Every Book She Reads

by

The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Utah Woman Goes Viral For Crafting Miniature Replicas Of Every Book She Reads” – below is their description.

Stevie from Utah has gone viral for her unique hobby of creating tiny replicas of every book she reads and collecting them in a jar. Stevie dials-in and shares how she was inspired to make the replicas so she could have a visual representation of all the books she’s read throughout the year, including e-books and audiobooks. Pilot Pen awards Stevie $1,000 for her incredible replicas. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

#KellyClarksonShow

Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8

FOLLOW US

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/

For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson. The show also features segments about “everyday people”. Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, it premiered on September 9, 2019, in first-run syndication. The show has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021.

Recent from The Kelly Clarkson Show:

Nicolas Cage Reveals He Is Going To Be a Girl Dad!

Category: Entertainment

Bonnie Raitt On Returning To Folk Guitar Roots On 21st Album ‘Just Like That’

Category: Entertainment

‘The Lost City’ Star Da’Vine Joy Randolph Says Daniel Radcliffe Plays The Most Amazing Villain Ever

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Utah

Utah is a state in the western United States.

The territory of modern Utah has been inhabited by various indigenous groups for thousands of years, including the ancient Puebloans, the Navajo, and the Ute. The Spanish were the first Europeans to arrive in the mid-16th century, though the region’s difficult geography and climate made it a peripheral part of New Spain and later Mexico.

Disputes between the dominant Mormon community and the federal government delayed Utah’s admission as a state; only after the outlawing of polygamy was it admitted as the 45th, in 1896.

A little more than half of all Utahns are Mormons, the vast majority of whom are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), which has its world headquarters in Salt Lake City. Utah is the only state where most of the population belongs to a single church. The LDS Church greatly influences Utahn culture, politics, and daily life, though since the 1990s the state has become more religiously diverse as well as secular.

The state has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, and mining and a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.

A 2012 Gallup national survey found Utah overall to be the “best state to live in the future” based on 13 forward-looking measurements including various economic, lifestyle, and health-related outlook metrics.

4 Recent Items: Utah

MAVERICKS at JAZZ | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 21, 2022

Category: NBA

RED HOT Jalen Brunson leads Mavericks to Game 3 win vs. Jazz 🔥

Category: Sport

Rudy Gobert Rips DOWN Reverse Alley-Oop 🔥

Category: NBA

Woj: Luka Doncic return UNLIKELY for Game 3, but Game 4 return possible | NBA Today

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....