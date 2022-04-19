The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Utah Woman Goes Viral For Crafting Miniature Replicas Of Every Book She Reads” – below is their description.
Stevie from Utah has gone viral for her unique hobby of creating tiny replicas of every book she reads and collecting them in a jar. Stevie dials-in and shares how she was inspired to make the replicas so she could have a visual representation of all the books she’s read throughout the year, including e-books and audiobooks. Pilot Pen awards Stevie $1,000 for her incredible replicas. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/
About This Source - The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson. The show also features segments about “everyday people”. Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, it premiered on September 9, 2019, in first-run syndication. The show has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021.
The territory of modern Utah has been inhabited by various indigenous groups for thousands of years, including the ancient Puebloans, the Navajo, and the Ute. The Spanish were the first Europeans to arrive in the mid-16th century, though the region’s difficult geography and climate made it a peripheral part of New Spain and later Mexico.
Disputes between the dominant Mormon community and the federal government delayed Utah’s admission as a state; only after the outlawing of polygamy was it admitted as the 45th, in 1896.
A little more than half of all Utahns are Mormons, the vast majority of whom are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), which has its world headquarters in Salt Lake City. Utah is the only state where most of the population belongs to a single church. The LDS Church greatly influences Utahn culture, politics, and daily life, though since the 1990s the state has become more religiously diverse as well as secular.
The state has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, and mining and a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
A 2012 Gallup national survey found Utah overall to be the “best state to live in the future” based on 13 forward-looking measurements including various economic, lifestyle, and health-related outlook metrics.