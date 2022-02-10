On Demand Entertainment published this video item, entitled “UNCHARTED: Mark Wahlberg on Bonding With Tom Holland on the Golf Course” – below is their description.

Mark Wahlberg reveals what it was like starring alongside fan-favourite Tom Holland in Uncharted, and how much gold the pair played during filming. #MarkWahlberg #Uncharted #TomHolland Report by Melissa Nathoo. On Demand Entertainment YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.