UNCHARTED: Mark Wahlberg on Bonding With Tom Holland on the Golf Course

Mark Wahlberg reveals what it was like starring alongside fan-favourite Tom Holland in Uncharted, and how much gold the pair played during filming.

Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg, former stage name Marky Mark, is an American actor, producer, and former rapper.

