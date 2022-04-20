The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “Tyler “Ninja” Blevins Got a Hug from His Man Crush Ryan Reynolds | The Tonight Show” – below is their description.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins reminisces on working with Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, talks about how he started making a living playing video games and shares how he helps people take time off from their screens. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.