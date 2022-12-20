The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “Turn the Beat Around: Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer, Melissa Villaseñor, Rachel Dratch | That’s My Jam” – below is their description.

Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer team up against Melissa Villaseñor and Rachel Dratch in Turn the Beat Around. Season 2 of That’s My Jam premieres Tuesday, March 7 at 10/9c on NBC.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hour long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.

The format was brought to Universal Television Alternative Studio by Fallon, longtime “The Tonight Show” producer Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp. Adam Blackstone is Musical Director and will lead the house band throughout each episode. Mike Yurchuk will serve as showrunner.

