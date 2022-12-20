Turn the Beat Around: Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer, Melissa Villaseñor, Rachel Dratch | That’s My Jam

by
Turn the beat around: fred armisen, ana gasteyer, melissa villaseñor, rachel dratch | that’s my jam

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “Turn the Beat Around: Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer, Melissa Villaseñor, Rachel Dratch | That’s My Jam” – below is their description.

Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer team up against Melissa Villaseñor and Rachel Dratch in Turn the Beat Around. Season 2 of That’s My Jam premieres Tuesday, March 7 at 10/9c on NBC.

Watch That’s My Jam, Mondays 9/8c on NBC.

ABOUT THAT’S MY JAM

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hour long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.

The format was brought to Universal Television Alternative Studio by Fallon, longtime “The Tonight Show” producer Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp. Adam Blackstone is Musical Director and will lead the house band throughout each episode. Mike Yurchuk will serve as showrunner.

That’s My Jam Hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is an American late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, on NBC. The show premiered on February 17, 2014, and is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television. It is the seventh (and current) incarnation of NBC’s long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.

The program airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT. The show opens with Fallon’s topical monologue, then transitions into comedic sketches/games, concluding with guest interviews and musical performance. On November 2, 2020, NBC announced that Fallon signed a contract extension to remain as host until end of 2021.

Recent from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

#MariahCarey teases a collaboration with #MillieBobbyBrown. #shorts

Category: Entertainment

#TimotheeChalamet showcases his secret talent: juggling! #shorts

Category: Entertainment

The Best of Jennifer Lawrence | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

In This Story: Fred Armisen

Fereydun Robert “Fred” Armisen is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and musician. He is best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2002 until 2013. With his comedy partner Carrie Brownstein, Armisen was the co-creator and co-star of the IFC sketch comedy series Portlandia.

3 Recent Items: Fred Armisen

More Than a Feeling: Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer, Melissa Villaseñor, Rachel Dratch | That’s My Jam

Category: Entertainment

Fred Armisen Announces His Really Long Holiday Movie

Category: Entertainment

Fred Armisen Reveals What Celebrities Will Be Attending His Competing Oscars Ceremony

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

In This Story: Jimmy Fallon

James Thomas “Jimmy” Fallon Jr. is an American comedian, actor, television host, writer, and producer. He is known for his work in television as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and as the host of late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and before that Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

7 Recent Items: Jimmy Fallon

#MariahCarey teases a collaboration with #MillieBobbyBrown. #shorts

Category: Entertainment

#TimotheeChalamet showcases his secret talent: juggling! #shorts

Category: Entertainment

The Best of Jennifer Lawrence | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

#JesseEisenberg on his nude scene for Fleishman Is In Trouble. #shorts

Category: Entertainment

Nothing says Happy Holidays like a Get The F@*! Out Of My House candle. #RyanReynolds #shorts

Category: Entertainment

#WinstonDuke was left speechless when he met #Rihanna. #shorts

Category: Entertainment

The Best of David Blaine | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Looking Back On The Life And Legacy Of Pope Benedict XVI, Dead At 95

Category: News

13 Giant Panda Cubs Born In China Make First Public Appearance

Category: News

In This Story: That’s My Jam

Jimmy Fallon hosts some of today’s biggest stars as they play a variety of music- and dance-inspired games, competing head-to-head and mic-to-mic for five rounds of friendly competition, unforgettable moments and hilarious performances.

4 Recent Items: That’s My Jam

More Than a Feeling: Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer, Melissa Villaseñor, Rachel Dratch | That’s My Jam

Category: Entertainment

Rachel Dratch Sings Random Lyrics to “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” | That’s My Jam

Category: Entertainment

Slay It Don’t Spray It: Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer, Melissa Villaseñor, Rachel Dratch | Thats My Jam

Category: Entertainment

Wheel of Musical Impressions: Melissa Villaseñor Performs Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” | That’s My Jam

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.