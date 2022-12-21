Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Try this easy to make ‘Pinecone Cookie’ recipe” – below is their description.
Lauren May of the “Must Love Herbs” food blog shares a holiday themed recipe for chocolate fudge ‘Pinecone Cookies.’
SUBSCRIBE to GMA’s YouTube page:
https://bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 SIGN UP to get the daily
GMA Wake-Up Newsletter:
VISIT GMA’s homepage:
https://www.goodmorningamerica.com
FOLLOW GMA:
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gma
Instagram: https://instagram.com/GoodMorningAmerica
Facebook: https://facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gma
#pinecone #recipes #holidays #gma #abcnewsGood Morning America YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.