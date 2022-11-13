Trump Drags DeSantis, Elon Musk Wreaks Havoc on Twitter: This Week’s News | The Tonight Show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “Trump Drags DeSantis, Elon Musk Wreaks Havoc on Twitter: This Week’s News | The Tonight Show” – below is their description.

Jimmy talks about Trump planning to announce his re-election campaign for 2024 and the midterm elections kicking off.

About This Source - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is an American late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, on NBC. The show premiered on February 17, 2014, and is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television. It is the seventh (and current) incarnation of NBC’s long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.

The program airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT. The show opens with Fallon’s topical monologue, then transitions into comedic sketches/games, concluding with guest interviews and musical performance. On November 2, 2020, NBC announced that Fallon signed a contract extension to remain as host until end of 2021.

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

In This Story: Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

He has hit the headlines for a number of reasons including; marriage to Grimes, being sued by a cave rescuer, involvement in the promotion of cryptocurrency – mainly Bitcoin and Doge.

In This Story: Jimmy Fallon

James Thomas “Jimmy” Fallon Jr. is an American comedian, actor, television host, writer, and producer. He is known for his work in television as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and as the host of late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and before that Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

