Trump Clogged Toilets with WH Papers & Florida Proposes “Don’t Say Gay” Bill | The Daily Show

by

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah published this video item, entitled “Trump Clogged Toilets with WH Papers & Florida Proposes “Don’t Say Gay” Bill | The Daily Show” – below is their description.

White House staffers accuse Trump of clogging toilets with printed papers, Florida Senate passes a bill to ban teaching sexuality in schools, and a bored Russian security guard defaces a $1 million dollar painting.#DailyShow

Subscribe to The Daily Show:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWhs_6x42TyRM4Wstoq8HA/?sub_confirmation=1

Follow The Daily Show:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailyshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailyshow

Stream full episodes of The Daily Show on Paramount+: http://www.paramountplus.com/?ftag=PPM-05-10aei0b

Follow Comedy Central:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral

About The Daily Show:

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show correspondents tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Host Trevor Noah delivers satirical news related to the international and American political matters in an entertaining way.

Recent from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah:

Biden’s Eventful State of the Union Address | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

State of Our Union: America’s Favorite New Sitcom | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

The State of Black S**t 2022 | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Comedy Central

Comedy Central is an American basic cable channel owned by ViacomCBS through its domestic network division’s MTV Entertainment Group unit, based in Manhattan.

3 Recent Items: Comedy Central

Biden’s Eventful State of the Union Address | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

State of Our Union: America’s Favorite New Sitcom | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

The State of Black S**t 2022 | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

5 Recent Items: Donald Trump

L&C Daily: Defendant Brett Hankison Takes The Stand In The Death Of Breonna Taylor Case.

Category: Law

I don’t know why we don’t throw every sanction we can at Russia, says Mark Esper

Category: News

US-Mexico border: Biden’s immigration policy slammed

Category: News

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckle Biden during State of the Union

Category: News

Biden Gets Boos and Cheers When Bringing Up Trump Agenda

Category: News

In This Story: Florida

Florida is the southeasternmost U.S. state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. It has hundreds of miles of beaches. The city of Miami is known for its Latin-American cultural influences and notable arts scene, as well as its nightlife, especially in upscale South Beach. Orlando is famed for theme parks, including Walt Disney World.

2 Recent Items: Florida

Watch: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Scolds Students For Wearing Masks

Category: News

Tony Finau’s breakthrough and Will Zalatoris’ emergence | The CUT | PGA TOUR Originals

Category: Golf

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....