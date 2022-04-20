Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “Trump Calls for Ukraine and Russia to End War, Airlines Drop Mask Mandates | The Tonight Show” – below is their description. Jimmy addresses Biden telling Obama he plans on running for president in 2024 and Trump calling for Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement to end the war. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube Channel Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.