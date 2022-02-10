Tristan Thompson ALL SMILES With Daughter True Following Paternity Suit

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Tristan Thompson ALL SMILES With Daughter True Following Paternity Suit” – below is their description.

Tristan Thompson grins ear-to-ear in a new snap with his daughter, True, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian. The photo comes just weeks after the NBA pro admitted that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

Category: Entertainment

NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

