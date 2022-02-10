Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Tristan Thompson ALL SMILES With Daughter True Following Paternity Suit” – below is their description.

Tristan Thompson grins ear-to-ear in a new snap with his daughter, True, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian. The photo comes just weeks after the NBA pro admitted that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.