The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Tony Gonzalez Reveals Crazy ‘Goonies’ Moment During College Football Game” – below is their description.

Tony Gonzalez shares a hilarious story of being upstaged during his UC Berkeley college football game by “The Goonies” star Jeff Cohen, aka Chunk, performing his iconic truffle shuffle for the crowd. Tony also dishes on his new Spectrum Original series “Long Slow Exhale,” and reveals his all-time favorite ’80s movies. #KellyClarksonShow #Tony Gonzalez Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/ For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/ The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.