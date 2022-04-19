Tony Gonzalez Reveals Crazy ‘Goonies’ Moment During College Football Game

Tony Gonzalez shares a hilarious story of being upstaged during his UC Berkeley college football game by “The Goonies” star Jeff Cohen, aka Chunk, performing his iconic truffle shuffle for the crowd. Tony also dishes on his new Spectrum Original series “Long Slow Exhale,” and reveals his all-time favorite ’80s movies.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson. The show also features segments about “everyday people”. Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, it premiered on September 9, 2019, in first-run syndication. The show has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021.

