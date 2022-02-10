TikTok fitness influencer faces lawsuit over misleading followers l GMA

by

Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “TikTok fitness influencer faces lawsuit over misleading followers l GMA” – below is their description.

The state of Texas accused Brittany Dawn of not providing “personalized nutritional guidance and individualized fitness coaching” to those who bought fitness packages costing as much as $300.

In This Story: Texas

Texas is a state in the South Central region of the United States. At 268,596 square miles, and with more than 29.1 million residents in 2020, it is the second-largest U.S. state by both area and population.

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

