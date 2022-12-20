TheEllenShow published this video item, entitled “Then and Now: Jonah Hill’s First & Last Appearances on The Ellen Show” – below is their description.

Jonah Hill first visited the show in 2008 and told Ellen the story of how Dustin Hoffman got him his first audition and movie role. He also chatted with Ellen about his hit movie Superbad and getting recognized by fans while in the emergency room. During his last appearance in 2018, Jonah Hill chatted with Ellen about his directorial debut, “Mid90s,” and his new magazine, “Inner Children.” The candid publication features letters from Michael Cera, model Behati Prinsloo, and Jonah’s sister, actress Beanie Feldstein. He also opens up about trying to fit in and how we’re all “under construction.” 0:00 First Appearance (April 18, 2008) 5:39 Last Appearance (October 19, 2018) SUBSCRIBE: https://ellen.tv/3D6Sewq #jonahhill #ellen #theellenshow #ellendegeneres More Ellen: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theellenshow/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ellentv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ellendegeneres Website: https://www.ellentube.com/ The place for laughs, joy, stars, surprises, and everything Ellen. TheEllenShow YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.