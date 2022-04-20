The Daily Show with Trevor Noah published this video item, entitled “The Woke Wars: Jordan Klepper Previews His Trip to Hungary | The Daily Show” – below is their description.

Jordan Klepper heads to Hungary to discuss the American slide towards authoritarianism, the public shredding of LGBTQ+ books, and the raging "woke wars." The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper: Hungary for Democracy premieres April 21 at 11:30 ET/PT on Comedy Central and will be available on Paramount+, The Daily Show's YouTube Channel, CC.com, Comedy Central Apps and VOD starting April 22.

