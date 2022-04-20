The Woke Wars: Jordan Klepper Previews His Trip to Hungary | The Daily Show

by

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah published this video item, entitled “The Woke Wars: Jordan Klepper Previews His Trip to Hungary | The Daily Show” – below is their description.

Jordan Klepper heads to Hungary to discuss the American slide towards authoritarianism, the public shredding of LGBTQ+ books, and the raging “woke wars.”

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper: Hungary for Democracy premieres April 21 at 11:30 ET/PT on Comedy Central and will be available on Paramount+, The Daily Show’s YouTube Channel, CC.com, Comedy Central Apps and VOD starting April 22. #DailyShow

Subscribe to The Daily Show:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWhs_6x42TyRM4Wstoq8HA/?sub_confirmation=1

Follow The Daily Show:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailyshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailyshow

Stream full episodes of The Daily Show on Paramount+: http://www.paramountplus.com/?ftag=PPM-05-10aei0b

Follow Comedy Central:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral

About The Daily Show:

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show correspondents tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Host Trevor Noah delivers satirical news related to the international and American political matters in an entertaining way.

Recent from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah:

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy – Full Special | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Rudy Giuliani Masked Singer Reveal Prompts Judge Walkout & CNN+ Shuts Down | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Chris Smalls – The Man Who Took On Amazon and Won | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment, Manufacturing, Retail

In This Story: Comedy Central

Comedy Central is an American basic cable channel owned by ViacomCBS through its domestic network division’s MTV Entertainment Group unit, based in Manhattan.

3 Recent Items: Comedy Central

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy – Full Special | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Rudy Giuliani Masked Singer Reveal Prompts Judge Walkout & CNN+ Shuts Down | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Chris Smalls – The Man Who Took On Amazon and Won | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment, Manufacturing, Retail

In This Story: Hungary

Hungary is a landlocked country in Central Europe. Its capital, Budapest, is bisected by the Danube River. Its cityscape is studded with architectural landmarks from Buda’s medieval Castle Hill and grand neoclassical buildings along Pest’s Andrássy Avenue to the 19th-century Chain Bridge. Turkish and Roman influence on Hungarian culture includes the popularity of mineral spas, including at thermal Lake Hévíz.

2 Recent Items: Hungary

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy – Full Special | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

In This Story: Jordan Klepper

Jordan Klepper is an American comedian, journalist, writer, producer, political commentator, television host, and actor. He began his career as a member of The Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade. From 2014 to 2017, he was a correspondent on The Daily Show.

5 Recent Items: Jordan Klepper

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy – Full Special | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Jordan Klepper Explains Why Hungary Has Become a Conservative Hot Spot

Category: Entertainment

Jordan Klepper Has a Hard Time Being Nice to Trump Supporters

Category: Entertainment

What The Hell Happened This Week? – Week of 4/11/2022 | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – CPAC and The Hungarian Right | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....