The story michelle obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

The former first lady, who said she comes from a family of storytellers, recalled writing an “unraveling mystery” in the fourth grade that became a beloved memory of her mom, Marian Robinson.

Watch “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry – A Conversation with Robin Roberts” premiere Sunday (Nov. 13th) at 10/9c on ABC. Stream next day on hulu.

Barack Obama is an American politician and attorney who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, Obama was the first African-American president of the United States. He previously served as a U.S. senator from Illinois from 2005 to 2008 and an Illinois state senator from 1997 to 2004.

Obama left office in January 2017 and continues to reside in Washington, D.C.

Good Morning America (often abbreviated to GMA) is an American morning television program which is broadcast on ABC. It debuted on November 3, 1975.

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama is an American attorney and author who served as the first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She was the first African-American woman to serve in this position. She is the wife of former US President Barack Obama.

