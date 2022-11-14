Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today” – below is their description.

The former first lady, who said she comes from a family of storytellers, recalled writing an “unraveling mystery” in the fourth grade that became a beloved memory of her mom, Marian Robinson. Watch “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry – A Conversation with Robin Roberts” premiere Sunday (Nov. 13th) at 10/9c on ABC. Stream next day on hulu. Good Morning America YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.