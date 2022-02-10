This Morning published this video item, entitled “The Speakmans Take On a Custard Phobia & Will She Take a Plunge In The Yellow Stuff? | This Morning” – below is their description.

Have the Speakmans done it again? Today we find out if they’ve been able to help a This Morning viewer who called a few weeks ago with a very sticky phobia… custard. Even the word made her retch – and the sound left Phillip and us curdling ourselves. Today we find out if Nik and Eva have been able to help – and put Michelle to the ultimate test… with a bath full of the yellow stuff! Broadcast on 10/02/22 This Morning YouTube Channel

