The Speakmans Take On a Custard Phobia & Will She Take a Plunge In The Yellow Stuff? | This Morning

by

The Speakmans Take On a Custard Phobia & Will She Take a Plunge In The Yellow Stuff? | This Morning

Have the Speakmans done it again? Today we find out if they’ve been able to help a This Morning viewer who called a few weeks ago with a very sticky phobia… custard. Even the word made her retch – and the sound left Phillip and us curdling ourselves. Today we find out if Nik and Eva have been able to help – and put Michelle to the ultimate test… with a bath full of the yellow stuff!

Broadcast on 10/02/22

This Morning YouTube Channel

