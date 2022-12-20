The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “The Obamas’ Hilarious Plan To Dissuade Malia & Sasha From Getting Tattoos” – below is their description.

"We are going to make it so uncool — Barack Obama is going to have a heart on his shoulder." Former First Lady Michelle Obama opens up about why she was afraid to wear natural hairstyles while serving as the first Black family in the White House. Michelle also reveals the hilarious threat that she and President Barack Obama used to dissuade their daughters from getting tattoos.

