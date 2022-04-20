This Morning published this video item, entitled “The Mother Campaigning For Change In Child Cancer Diagnosis In Honour Of Her Daughter | This Morning” – below is their description.

For the first time childhood cancer is set to be discussed in parliament. The debate is happening all because of one little girl’s campaign for change. Sophie Fairall was diagnosed with a rare form of incurable cancer when she was just nine years old. Sadly Sophie died in September 2021 aged 10, but before she died she made a bucket list. On that list was to visit the This Morning studios, which she achieved last July, and to change the way children with cancer are treated and cared for. Today we’re joined by Sophie’s mum, Charlotte who will be attending parliament in hope that her daughter’s final wishes come true. Broadcast on 20/04/22 This Morning YouTube Channel

