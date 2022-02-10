The effects of COVID-19 during pregnancy

by

Good Morning America published this video item, entitled "The effects of COVID-19 during pregnancy"

People are 40% more likely to have serious complications during pregnancy, such as high blood pressure, postpartum hemorrhage, respiratory illness and even death if they currently test positive.

Good Morning America YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


Good Morning America

Co-anchors report the morning’s top headlines from a set in Times Square. The show features a combination of breaking news, interviews, in-depth reporting and weather.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

