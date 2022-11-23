The Early Internet & 9/11 Conspiracies – Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy

by
The early internet & 9/11 conspiracies - jordan klepper fingers the conspiracy

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah published this video item, entitled “The Early Internet & 9/11 Conspiracies – Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy” – below is their description.

Jordan Klepper has heard a lot of 9/11 conspiracy theories at Trump rallies, including this shiny emerald: Osama bin Laden was a CIA operative named Tim Ossman. Together with Dr. Joan Donovan, research director of Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, Jordan unpacks how the early days of the internet and social media have shaped 9/11 conspiracy theories that are still popping up in more places than rallies two decades later. They are joined by veteran and filmmaker Korey Rowe who co-produced “Loose Change,” one of the first viral conspiracy theory films on 9/11. They discuss the legacy of the film, how the right wing has weaponized conspiracy theories for political gain, and what conversations we should be having about the role of the media. #DailyShow #JordanKlepper #Podcast

More Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy:

Watch full episodes: dailyshow.com/klepperpodcast

Listen wherever you get your podcasts: https://link.chtbl.com/ec3F-P92?sid=web

Subscribe to The Daily Show:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWhs_6x42TyRM4Wstoq8HA/?sub_confirmation=1

Follow The Daily Show:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailyshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailyshow

Stream full episodes of The Daily Show on Paramount+: http://www.paramountplus.com/?ftag=PPM-05-10aei0b

Follow Comedy Central:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral

About The Daily Show:

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show correspondents tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Host Trevor Noah delivers satirical news related to the international and American political matters in an entertaining way.

Recent from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah:

“I’m trying to find people who are ready to do their greatest role.” – Jordan Peele #dailyshow

Category: Entertainment

Imagine being so rich you think charity is giving money to millionaires #dailyshow #comedy #bezos

Category: Entertainment

America: you don’t have to do this. #DailyShow #Thanksgiving

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: 9/11

9/11 is the abbreviated moniker for the civilian airliner attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, USA, on 11th September 2001. The Pentagon was also targeted and a fourth airliner crashed when passengers overpowered hijackers. Around 3000 people died as a result of the airliner hijackings which took place on 9/11.

2 Recent Items: 9/11

CIA Officer Speaks On Afghanistan Secret Mission For The First Time

Category: News

Sensational Singing Duo Michael Ball & Alfie Boe Reveal Mental Health Struggles | Loose Women

Category: Lifestyle

In This Story: Comedy Central

Comedy Central is an American basic cable channel owned by ViacomCBS through its domestic network division’s MTV Entertainment Group unit, based in Manhattan.

3 Recent Items: Comedy Central

CP Time: Thanksgiving Edition | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Michael Kosta Asks New Yorkers to Fill Him In on the News | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Rosie Perez – Breaking Hollywood Stereotypes in “The Flight Attendant” | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

5 Recent Items: Donald Trump

Prosecutor explains what happens if Trump is indicted

Category: News

Trump hosted Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago during Kanye West visit

Category: News

Votes being counted in historic Victorian election | 9 News Australia

Category: Manufacturing, News

‘Gutfeld!’: Who is likely to challenge Trump in 2024?

Category: News

Kellyanne Conway: Nobody ever tells Biden it isn’t going well #shorts

Category: News

In This Story: Jordan Klepper

Jordan Klepper is an American comedian, journalist, writer, producer, political commentator, television host, and actor. He began his career as a member of The Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade. From 2014 to 2017, he was a correspondent on The Daily Show.

5 Recent Items: Jordan Klepper

Pizzagate: Are Democrats Harvesting Children’s Blood? – Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy

Category: Entertainment, Media

Is JFK Jr. Still Alive? – Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

‘Facts move slow, BS moves a lot faster’: Klepper on election denier interviews

Category: News

Is America unfollowing democracy?

Category: Entertainment

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy: A New Podcast From The Daily Show | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.