Entertainment Weekly published this video item, entitled “The Cast of ‘The Santa Clauses’ Guess Holiday Movies Using Only Emojis | Entertainment Weekly” – below is their description.

Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd, and Tim Allen guess holiday movies using emojis. Entertainment Weekly YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.