Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dead at 63” – below is their description.

Terry Hall, lead singer of the English ska band the Specials, has died. He was 63. In a statement released by the Specials on Monday, the band said Hall died on Dec. 18, after a brief illness. The statement on Twitter read, ‘Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.’ Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

