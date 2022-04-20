The Cast and Producers of “black-ish” on the Show’s Influence

The cast and producers of ABC’s “black-ish” discuss the show’s contribution to American culture at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Hear from stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, creator Kenya Barris, and more. Watch “black-ish” on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

