Simone Counsels Billie on Her Future – The Rookie: Feds

by
Simone counsels billie on her future - the rookie: feds

ABC published this video item, entitled “Simone Counsels Billie on Her Future – The Rookie: Feds” – below is their description.

Simone (Niecy Nash-Betts) sits Billie (guest star Dia Nash) down for a chat to discuss her future — this time with less volume than Simone had used before. Billie doesn’t want to be a lawyer anymore, and Simone isn’t mad — she just wants to help her find her calling. And then, it’s time for a few friends to gather to celebrate. Watch ‘The Rookie: Feds’ TUESDAYS 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

ABC YouTube Channel

About This Source - ABC

The American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

