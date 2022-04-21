Maggie and Gary Are Officially Trying to Have a Baby – A Million Little Things

ABC published this video item, entitled “Maggie and Gary Are Officially Trying to Have a Baby – A Million Little Things” – below is their description.

As Detective Saunders (guest star Brian Markinson) clears Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) alibi after Peter Benoit’s death, Rome (Romany Malco) overhears the detective mentioning Gary’s doctor. Worried that the doctor visits are related to his recent surgery, Rome asks about the doctor. Maggie (Allison Miller) decides to reveal the secret-that she and Gary are trying to have a baby-much to Rome and Regina’s (Christina Moses) delight. From ‘A Million Little Things’ season 4, episode 16, ‘lesson learned.’ Watch ‘A Million Little Things’ WEDNESDAYS 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

