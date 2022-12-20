90 Day Fiancé published this video item, entitled “Kim and Usman Fight About Adoption | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? | TLC” – below is their description.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Kim and Usman get into a big fight about who has sacrificed more in the relationship.

From Season 7, Episode 17: Thank U, Next

#90DayFiance #HappilyEverAfter #TLC

Subscribe to 90 Day Fiancé:

https://bit.ly/Subscribe90DayFiance

About 90 Day Fiancé: 90 Day Fiancé offers a unique look into the world of international dating and matrimony. Using a unique 90-day fiancé visa, the K-1 visa, foreigners will travel to the U.S. to live with their overseas partners for the first time. The couples must marry before their visas expire in 90 days, or the visiting partner will have to return home. They’ll have to overcome language barriers, culture shock and skeptical friends and family—all with a clock that starts ticking the moment they step foot on U.S. soil.

The stakes are incredibly high as these couples are forced to make a life-altering decision: get married or send their international mate home!

Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After: https://www.discoveryplus.com/show/90-day-fiance-happily-ever-after

Find us on social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/90DayFiance

Instagram: https://instagram.com/90DayFiance

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@90dayofficial

Kim and Usman Fight About Adoption | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? | TLC

https://youtu.be/WYBtW6XEueY

90 Day Fiancé YouTube Channel