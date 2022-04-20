ABC published this video item, entitled “Dre and Bow Look Back on Fond Memories – black-ish” – below is their description.

As Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) prepare to move to a new house in a Black neighborhood in Los Angeles, they reflect on all the milestones and memories they’ve made in their Sherman Oaks abode. From the ‘black-ish’ season 8 finale, episode 13, ‘Homegoing.’ Watch ‘black-ish’ on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ABC YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.