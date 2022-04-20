Dre and Bow Look Back on Fond Memories – black-ish

by

ABC published this video item, entitled “Dre and Bow Look Back on Fond Memories – black-ish” – below is their description.

As Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) prepare to move to a new house in a Black neighborhood in Los Angeles, they reflect on all the milestones and memories they’ve made in their Sherman Oaks abode. From the ‘black-ish’ season 8 finale, episode 13, ‘Homegoing.’ Watch ‘black-ish’ on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

ABC YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC

The American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

Recent from ABC:

Judge Steve Harvey Makes a Ruling and a Bet – Judge Steve Harvey

Category: Television

Dr. Shaun Murphy, Reality TV Star? – The Good Doctor

Category: Television

Dr. Andrews Does ‘The Carlton’ for His Patient – The Good Doctor

Category: Television

In This Story: Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a sprawling Southern California city and the center of the nation’s film and television industry. Near its iconic Hollywood sign, studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers offer behind-the-scenes tours. On Hollywood Boulevard, TCL Chinese Theatre displays celebrities’ hand- and footprints, the Walk of Fame honors thousands of luminaries and vendors sell maps to stars’ homes. 

2 Recent Items: Los Angeles

Solar Farms Coming To Federal Land East Of Los Angeles, Will Power 132K Homes

Category: Energy, News, Renewable Energy

Port of LA exec on COVID lockdowns in China: ‘We have not seen a slowdown’

Category: Business, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....