ABC published this video item, entitled “Contestants Wager a Total of $0 in Final Jeopardy – Jeopardy! National College Championship” – below is their description.

As Lauren Rodriguez of Pomona College and Elijah Odunade of the University of Georgia go head-to-head in Final Jeopardy, the wagers they place end up showing a very conservative strategy on both sides. From the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship,’ episode 3, ‘Quarterfinals #3.’ Watch the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ABC YouTube Channel

