A Tight Matchup Comes Down to the Wire – Jeopardy! National College Championship

by

ABC published this video item, entitled “A Tight Matchup Comes Down to the Wire – Jeopardy! National College Championship” – below is their description.

Pauline Bisaccio of Clemson University, Chance Persons of Creighton University, and Neha Seshadri of Harvard University enter Final Jeopardy with only a few thousand dollars separating first and third — who will come out on top and advance to the semifinals? From the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship,’ episode 3, ‘Quarterfinals #3.’ Watch the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

ABC YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC

The American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

Recent from ABC:

Maggie Kisses Gary at Her Birthday Party – A Million Little Things

Category: Television

The Oscars 2022 – LIVE SUN MAR 27 on ABC

Category: Television

Dean Becomes Captain of the Knowledge Bowl Team – The Wonder Years

Category: Television

In This Story: Harvard University

5 Recent Items: Harvard University

Petrie-Flom Center | Should Alexa Diagnose Alzheimer’s?: A Health Policy and Bioethics Consortium

Category: Law

Where Black Families Reach The American Dream

Category: News

HLS Library Book Talk | Lakefront: Public Trust and Private Rights in Chicago

Category: Law

No end in sight to record inflation in the US | The Bottom Line

Category: News

Book Talk | Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley and the Struggle for Equality

Category: Law

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....