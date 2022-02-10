ABC published this video item, entitled “A Tight Matchup Comes Down to the Wire – Jeopardy! National College Championship” – below is their description.

Pauline Bisaccio of Clemson University, Chance Persons of Creighton University, and Neha Seshadri of Harvard University enter Final Jeopardy with only a few thousand dollars separating first and third — who will come out on top and advance to the semifinals? From the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship,’ episode 3, ‘Quarterfinals #3.’ Watch the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ABC YouTube Channel

