Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Super Sized Salon’s Jamie Lopez Dead at 37” – below is their description.

Jamie Lopez, star of ‘Super Sized Salon’ and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. She was 37. The TV personality’s team confirmed the news and revealed more details surrounding her death are to come. Jamie rose to fame as she documented her 400-lb. weight loss journey and launched her WE tv series, which highlighted her salon catered specially to plus size women. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.