Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Stephen Lang talks new ‘Avatar’ sequel” – below is their description.

Actor Stephen Lang discusses making the highly anticipated movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” and returning as Colonel Quaritch. SUBSCRIBE to GMA3’s YouTube page: https://bit.ly/3kNlst8 VISIT GMA’s homepage: https://abc.com/shows/gma3-what-you-need-to-know FOLLOW GMA3: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abcgma3 Twitter: https://twitter.com/abcgma3 Instagram: https://instagram.com/abcgma3 #GMA3 Good Morning America YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.