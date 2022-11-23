Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Sister Wives Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth to TWINS!” – below is their description.

‘Sister Wives’ star Mykelti Padron, Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter, is officially a mom to twin boys. Her sons are named Archer Banks and Ace McCord and were born two minutes apart on Nov. 17. Mykelti and her husband, Tony, are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Avalon. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

