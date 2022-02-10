This Morning published this video item, entitled “Should Kurt Zouma Face Further Consequences Following Shocking Animal Cruelty Video? | This Morning” – below is their description.

Outrage continues after a video emerged of footballer Kurt Zouma drop-kicking his cat and slapping it out of another person’s arms. Since then he has had his cats taken away by the RSPCA, been fined two weeks wages by his club, and has lost one of his biggest sponsors, Adidas. But there’s an even bigger question to be answered here – why is he not facing tougher punishment after such a flagrant example of animal cruelty? Today we’re joined by our own cat lover Dermot O’Leary to share his reaction, plus we talk to Dr Scott about whether our animal cruelty laws are up to scratch, and ask MP and animal campaigner Neil Parish if Zouma should be expecting further consequences to his actions. Broadcast on 10/02/22 This Morning YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.