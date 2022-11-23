Savannah Chrisley IN TEARS Amid Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentencing

by
Savannah chrisley in tears amid todd and julie's prison sentencing

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Savannah Chrisley IN TEARS Amid Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentencing” – below is their description.

Savannah Chrisley opens up about the future of her family. On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, ‘Unlocked,’ which was recorded in the days leading up to Todd and Julie’s prison sentencing, the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star gets emotional as she describes how the family will be affected when her parents begin their sentences. On Monday, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

Recent from Entertainment Tonight:

Die Another Day Is 20: Halle Berry and Pierce Brosnan on Set

Category: Entertainment

Celebrities Without Bangs vs. With Bangs #shorts

Category: Entertainment

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Secret to Sarah Michelle Gellar Marriage (Exclusive)

Category: Entertainment, Media

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Top 5 Drug-Related Arrests Caught on Bodycam

Category: Law, Media

Ukraine defiant as emergency services battle to restore power | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, News

Q&A: Conan Gives A Fan Marriage Advice | Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.