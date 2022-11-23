Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Savannah Chrisley IN TEARS Amid Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentencing” – below is their description.

Savannah Chrisley opens up about the future of her family. On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, ‘Unlocked,’ which was recorded in the days leading up to Todd and Julie’s prison sentencing, the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star gets emotional as she describes how the family will be affected when her parents begin their sentences. On Monday, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

