Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)

by
Sarah hyland shares sweet update on married life with wells adams (exclusive)

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)” – below is their description.

Sarah Hyland chats with ET about married life with Wells Adams and her new gig hosting ‘Play-Doh Squished.’ Plus, she dishes on her reunion with her ‘Modern Family’ TV mom, Julie Bowen. ‘Play-Doh Squished’ debuts Nov. 11 on Amazon Freevee.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

Recent from Entertainment Tonight:

Kourtney Kardashian on Why She and Travis Barker Kiss With TONGUES

Category: Entertainment

Pete Davidson Says Kim REJECTED Him at First in Kardashians Debut

Category: Entertainment

Kristen Bell Shares Secret to Happy Marriage With Husband Dax Shepard (Exclusive)

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

In This Story: Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer is an American actress, best known for playing Claire Dunphy on the TV comedy series Modern Family. She also played Aunt Gwen on Dawson’s Creek, Carol Vessey on Ed, Denise Bauer on Boston Legal and Sarah Shephard on Lost.

2 Recent Items: Julie Bowen

Sarah Hyland’s Wedding Is Modern Family REUNION!

Category: Entertainment

Sona Asked Conan To Be The Godfather To Her Twins (Feat. Julie Bowen) | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

In This Story: Sarah Hyland

Sarah Jane Hyland is an American actress and singer. Born in Manhattan, she attended the Professional Performing Arts School, then had small roles in the films Private Parts, Annie, and Blind Date.

1 Recent Items: Sarah Hyland

‘Best In Dough’ Hosts Wells Adams & Chef Daniele Uditi Taste Test Pizza With Kelly Clarkson

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.