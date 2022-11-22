The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “Royals view South Africa photo collection with President” – below is their description.

The King and Queen have invited President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa to view an exhibition in the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery of items relating to South Africa. The Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, were also there to view the Royal Collection. President Ramaphosa admired a “lovely picture” of Queen Elizabeth II standing beside former South African President Nelson Mandela. Report by Iain Jones. The Royal Family Channel YouTube Channel

