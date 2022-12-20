Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Royal Family Has ‘No Trust Left’ With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source)” – below is their description.

Ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare,’ a source tells ET the royal family’s lost trust with him and Meghan Markle. This comes after the couple’s Netflix docuseries, ‘Harry & Meghan,’ dropped, which includes many personal claims from Harry about his brother, Prince William. Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET why it’s unlikely the brothers will reconcile. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.