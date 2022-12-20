Royal Family Has ‘No Trust Left’ With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source)

Ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare,’ a source tells ET the royal family’s lost trust with him and Meghan Markle. This comes after the couple’s Netflix docuseries, ‘Harry & Meghan,’ dropped, which includes many personal claims from Harry about his brother, Prince William. Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET why it’s unlikely the brothers will reconcile.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

In This Story: Katie Nicholl

Katie Nicholl is a journalist, broadcaster, and Royal Correspondent at Vanity Fair. She works with the BBC and Sky News in the UK, CBC in Canada, and as royal expert for Entertainment Tonight in the US.

In This Story: Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, they announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British Royal Family.

In This Story: Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is an American member of the British royal family. She married Prince Harry in 2018 and the couple have a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2020, they stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to her native Southern California.

In This Story: Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

In This Story: Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, KCVO, ADC is a member of the British royal family. As the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, he is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

In This Story: Prince William

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, KG, KT, PC, ADC is a member of the British royal family. He is the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Since birth, he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.

