Rimzee Explains ‘Juggin’ To A Classical Music Expert | Classical Kyle| Capital XTRA

by
Rimzee explains 'juggin' to a classical music expert | classical kyle| capital xtra

Capital XTRA published this video item, entitled “Rimzee Explains ‘Juggin’ To A Classical Music Expert | Classical Kyle| Capital XTRA” – below is their description.

#rimzee

East London rapper Rimzee explains his song ‘Juggin’ to our classical expert Kyle as they discuss the meaning behind the lyrics, how to say ‘Wa Gwarn’ & why Rimzee likes to buy soap powder on black Friday.

Capital XTRA YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Capital XTRA

Recent from Capital XTRA:

Giveon On Wireless, Dating, Music & More | The Norte Show | Capital XTRA

Category: Entertainment

Bailey Bass Breaks Down Her Character In Avatar: The Way of Water| Capital XTRA

Category: Entertainment

Bree Runway On Working With Stormzy, Her New EP & Performing For Michelle Obama | Capital XTRA

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Black Friday

Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The day after Thanksgiving has been regarded as the beginning of the United States Christmas shopping season since 1952.

5 Recent Items: Black Friday

Surprise fall in UK retail sales in November

Category: News, Retail

Jerry Storch on Black Friday: It was bad and the 2% growth in online sales is tragically bad

Category: News

Lululemon earnings point towards ‘freight or supply chain issues’: Analyst

Category: Business, Finance, Manufacturing, Retail

People are giving fewer gifts, but at higher price points, says Signet CEO

Category: News

Judge Jeanine: You want to defund the police, how about you defund the FBI?

Category: News

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

4 Recent Items: London

Shocking moment violent mugger punches woman to floor and steals her bag

Category: News

Police launch investigation after man stabbed to death in south London park

Category: News

How New Year’s Eve is celebrated across the world

Category: News

Toney injured as Hammers suffer FIFTH consecutive loss! | West Ham 0-2 Brentford | EPL Highlights

Category: Premier League

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.