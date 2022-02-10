Richard Shreds His Kansas City Chiefs Jersey

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - The Howard Stern Show
The Howard Stern Show is an American radio show hosted by Howard Stern that gained wide recognition when it was nationally syndicated on terrestrial radio from WXRK in New York City, between 1986 and 2005.
In addition to radio broadcast, The Howard Stern Show has been filmed since 1994 and broadcast on various networks, including the E! and CBS television channels. It moved to HowardTV, Stern’s own on-demand digital cable channel from 2005 to 2013. In 2018, Sirius XM launched a mobile app for subscribers to access video clips of the show.
The Kansas City Chiefs are a professional American football team based in Kansas City, Missouri. They compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member club of the league’s American Football Conference (AFC) West division.
The team was founded in 1960 as the Dallas Texans by businessman Lamar Hunt. In 1963, the team relocated to Kansas City and assumed its current name. The team is valued at over $2 billion. Hunt’s son, Clark, serves as chairman and CEO.
The Chiefs have won 4 of their last 5 playoff games, including Super Bowl LV in 2020, which earned the franchise their first championship in 50 years.