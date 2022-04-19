Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Red Table Talk: Jada Pinkett RETURNS After Oscars Slap” – below is their description.

Jada Pinkett Smith returns to her Facebook Watch series, ‘Red Table Talk,’ for the first time since her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. A new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ featuring Janelle Monáe will premiere April 20 at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

