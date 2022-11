Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Recognizing Survivors: How bingo helps these Buffalo shooting survivors cope” – below is their description.

Fragrance Harris Stanfield avoided physical injuries in the Tops market shooting. Now, six months later, she’s turned to bingo to help her heal from the mental trauma. Good Morning America YouTube Channel

