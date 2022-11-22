Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to prison for tax crimes, fraud l GMA” – below is their description.

A U.S. district judge sentenced the couple, who star on the show “Chrisley Knows Best,” to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion. SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 SIGN UP to get the daily GMA Wake-Up Newsletter: https://gma.abc/2Vzcd5j VISIT GMA: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com FOLLOW: TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gma Instagram: https://instagram.com/GoodMorningAmerica Facebook: https://facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica Twitter: https://twitter.com/gma WATCH: https://abc.go.com/shows/good-morning-america https://hulu.tv/2YnifT #GMA #chrisleyknowsbest #toddchrisley #juliechrisley #fraud Good Morning America YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.