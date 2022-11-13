The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “Queen Elizabeth II Honoured at Festival of Remembrance” – below is their description.

Members of the Royal Family including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall to commemorate the service and sacrifice of those in the armed service. A special tribute was also made to the late Queen Elizabeth II as the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces. . Report by Louis Etemadi. The Royal Family Channel YouTube Channel

