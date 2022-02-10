The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “Prince William Plants a Tree on First UAE Visit” – below is their description.

‘Prince William Plants a Tree on First Official UAE Trip’

Prince William embarked on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, where the future King is highlighting his passion for wildlife conservation and fighting climate change.

The visit marks a significant milestone in relations between the UK and the UAE, a Western-allied Gulf Arab nation ruled by hereditary leaders.

The prince is expected to meet with Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the son of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

