Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Prince Harry Tells His Kids About Late Princess Diana” – below is their description.

Prince Harry loves fatherhood! While speaking with Hoda Kotb on ‘TODAY,’ the Duke of Sussex opens up about life at home with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Harry talks about his son’s personality and reveals that he speaks to his 2-year-old about his late mother, Princess Diana. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

