Prince Harry Tells His Kids About Late Princess Diana

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Prince Harry Tells His Kids About Late Princess Diana” – below is their description.

Prince Harry loves fatherhood! While speaking with Hoda Kotb on ‘TODAY,’ the Duke of Sussex opens up about life at home with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Harry talks about his son’s personality and reveals that he speaks to his 2-year-old about his late mother, Princess Diana.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

In This Story: Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, they announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British Royal Family.

In This Story: Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is an American member of the British royal family. She married Prince Harry in 2018 and the couple have a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2020, they stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to her native Southern California.

In This Story: Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, KCVO, ADC is a member of the British royal family. As the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, he is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

In This Story: Princess Diana

Diana, Princess of Wales was a member of the British royal family. She was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne, and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. Diana’s activism and glamour made her an international icon and earned her an enduring popularity as well as an unprecedented public scrutiny, exacerbated by her tumultuous private life.

