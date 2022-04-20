The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “Prince Harry: I’m Making Sure the Queen’s ‘Protected'” – below is their description.

‘Prince Harry: I’m Making Sure the Queen’s ‘Protected”

The Duke of Sussex has revealed the Queen was “on great form” during his latest visit to the UK, in an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Today show.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, met with the monarch on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games last week.

