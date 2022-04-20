Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Prince Harry DODGES Question About Relationship With Dad and Brother” – below is their description.

Prince Harry is seemingly not ready to talk about his relationship with his father and brother. While speaking with Hoda Kotb on ‘TODAY,’ the Duke of Sussex opens up about his recent visit to the U.K. to visit his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. However, when Kotb brings up his dad, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, he dodges the question. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

