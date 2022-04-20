Prince Harry DODGES Question About Relationship With Dad and Brother

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Prince Harry DODGES Question About Relationship With Dad and Brother” – below is their description.

Prince Harry is seemingly not ready to talk about his relationship with his father and brother. While speaking with Hoda Kotb on ‘TODAY,’ the Duke of Sussex opens up about his recent visit to the U.K. to visit his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. However, when Kotb brings up his dad, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, he dodges the question.

About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

In This Story: Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, they announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British Royal Family.

In This Story: Prince Charles

Charles, Prince of Wales is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II. He has been Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952, and he is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history. He is also the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having held that title since 1958.

The Prince of Wales is known for promoting causes related to organic farming, climate change, alternative medicine and architecture.

In This Story: Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, KCVO, ADC is a member of the British royal family. As the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, he is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

In This Story: Prince William

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, KG, KT, PC, ADC is a member of the British royal family. He is the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Since birth, he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.

